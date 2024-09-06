Mumbai-Frankfurt Vistara Flight Lands Safely In Turkey After Diversion

Ankara:
The flight was diverted due to security reasons, said Vistara. (Representational)
Vistara Airlines announced on Friday that its Mumbai-Frankfurt flight that was diverted to Turkey due to security concerns has landed safely in Turkey.
Sharing a post on X, Vistara wrote, "Flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt (BOM-FRA) has been diverted to Turkey (Erzurum airport) due to security reasons and has landed safely at 1905 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates."
