Vistara Bids Goodbye, Leaving Netizens Emotional, 'Thanks For The Memories'

Vistara has ended its nine-year journey in the skies.

Social media users were emotional as Indian full-service airline, Vistara, operated its final flights on Monday (Nov 11) as it merged with Air India. In a day and age of low-cost airlines that cut margins on every corner and deliver sub-standard experience to the fliers, Vistara stood out for its compactness, service and hospitality. Netizens shared their favourite memories with the airline and recalled how it felt travelling on its fleet, jointly operated by the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines (SIA) and instantly recognisable by its regal purple and golden livery.

A customer who travelled on one of the final flights penned a heartfelt goodbye to Vistara while reminding Air India that it had "big shoes" to fill.

"It was Vistara's final day and last night I flew on one of their last flights, Delhi to Madras landing close to midnight. An emotional moment as over the years one would have flown over half a million miles with them…thank you & goodbye @airvistara for becoming our best airline…Godspeed @airindia you have big shoes to fill," said the user.

It was Vistara's final day and last night I flew on one of their last flights, Delhi to Madras landing close to midnight. An emotional moment as over the years one would have flown over half a million miles with them…thank you & goodbye @airvistara for becoming our best… pic.twitter.com/aHShIb63bx — Adil Nargolwala (@adilnargolwala) November 12, 2024

One netizen made a special Vistara T-shirt while another brought a poster for the airline team to show their gratitude.

The #VistaraLove did not end till the last moment. @coolshadz made it on board wearing a special T shirt and someone else (forgetting their name, sorry!) brought on a poster for Vistara team. @AmitAgarwal22 the true gentleman he was, represented Vistara very well in these last… pic.twitter.com/eL4WFvL3WK — Ajay Awtaney (@LiveFromALounge) November 12, 2024

With Vistara gone, a huge market gap just opened up. Hopefully someone replaces the Vistara experience. Air India Express is not up to the mark yet to take over that. — Akshit Goyal (@capnmoron) November 12, 2024

"Thank you, @airvistara for all the incredible memories and experiences in the sky. You've set the bar high for in-flight travel, making every journey unforgettable. Today marks the end of an era, but alongside the beginning of another," added a user.

Thank you, @airvistara for all the incredible memories and experiences in the sky ❤️ You've set the bar high for in-flight travel, making every journey unforgettable. Today marks the end of an era, but alongside the beginning of another ❤️#VistaraLove#ToLimitlessPossibilitiespic.twitter.com/PqOLxXc0NY — Pushkar Bansal (@Yatri_03) November 11, 2024

Farewell @airvistara! Your unmatched service, delicious meals, and warm crew made every flight unforgettable. Truly a gem in the skies... thank you for the memories! You'll be missed 💜 #Vistara#ToLimitlessPossibilities#VistaraLovepic.twitter.com/p9MgdkSw1E — Saurabh Sarkar (@saurabhsarkarss) November 11, 2024

Vinod Kannan, the chief executive officer at Vistara also took to social media to post a message to the customers who enjoyed their travels with the airline.

"Thank you hashtag #team Vistara - TATA SIA Airlines Ltd. Past and present. Thank you to our ~75 million passengers for your support, patronage and touching testimonials. Humbled and honoured to have been part of this team. Onwards and upwards towards our new chapter. The new feeling has a new home," wrote Kannan.

Why is Vistara merging with Air India?

The decision to emerge Vistara with Air India was announced in November 2022 as Tata attempts to take on homegrown domestic aviation market leader IndiGo. As of September this year, IndiGo retained a market share of 63 per cent and registered an "annual growth of 4.99 per cent and monthly growth of 6.38 per cent, as per Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Air India's market share stood at 15.1 per cent while Vistara commanded a 10 per cent market share. Tata and SIA are betting that the merger may help them bridge the gap.