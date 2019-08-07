Visas Given To Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims: Chinese Sources

India, however, rejected China's objection, calling it an internal matter of the country.

China has granted visas to Indian pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, sources in the Chinese Embassy said on Wednesday.

There were reports that the Chinese government delayed granting visas to a group of Indians in the wake of India making Ladakh a Union Territory.

"Chinese visas for Kailash Masarovar Yatra have been granted to the Indian pilgrims as usual. There has not been any problem with it," a source in the Chinese embassy said.

The pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibetan region of China is considered holy by Hindus. Every year, hundreds of Indians undertake the yatra which involves trekking in inhospitable conditions.

On Tuesday, China objected to India's decision to create a separate Union Territory of Ladakh and said it was "seriously concerned" about the current situation in Kashmir.

India, however, rejected China's objection, calling it an internal matter of the country.

The government has revoked provisions of Article 370 which give special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the state into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

