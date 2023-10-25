Viral Video: Slaps, Punches As Fight Breaks Out In Crowded Delhi Metro

The motive behind the fight remains unclear.

A shocking video showing men engaging in an ugly brawl inside a Delhi Metro is gaining traction on social media. The clip was shared on Instagram by user Disha Sehrawat recently.

The caption of the now-viral video reads, "Delhi metro mein aap ka swagat hai." In the unverified clip, a man was captured forcefully striking an elderly person on a metro, although the specific motive for the attack is unknown. Shortly thereafter, bystanders stepped in to rescue the senior citizen, pushing the aggressor to the opposite side of the seats and confronting him with determination.

The motive behind the fight remains unclear. Further in the video, the other passengers united in support of the elderly man and administered their own form of retribution to the younger aggressor.

However, NDTV could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral on Instagram. On the platform, it garnered more than 5.1 million views and over 2,17,000 likes.

The video had a barrage of comments from the netizens. A user wrote, "That hit by uncle on his head was personal."

Another user commented, "Both are fighting over chips."

"When I am in metro, why doesn't all this happen," the third user wrote.

"The style of fighting is a little casual," the fourth user joked.

This is not the first incident of fighting in Delhi Metro. Just a few days ago, in another similar incident, two backpack-wearing men engaged in an ugly fight inside a metro coach. While most commuters stand at a safe distance from the two men, some try to intervene and stop the fight from escalating on the popular public transport. However, their efforts go in vain.

The men are also seen punching and trying to push each other away.