Viral Video Shows Woman Filming Herself On Thar Roof On Gurugram Flyover

A young woman sat on the roof of a moving SUV on a flyover near IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram. Her feet dangled over the front windshield of Thar, and she appeared to be recording herself. The act, caught on camera, drew police attention after the footage went viral on social media.

Gurugram Police have started investigating the matter and confirmed that all individuals involved in the stunt have been identified. Authorities are now working to locate and take legal action against those responsible.

Sandeep Kumar, Police Spokesperson, Gurugram, told NDTV, "A video has come to the attention of Gurugram Police through social media. In this video, a young woman can be seen performing a stunt while sitting on the roof of a Thar SUV. Gurugram Police is currently investigating the matter. This video is reported to be from near the IFFCO flyover. Legal action will be taken by the police."

The police have appealed to the public not to perform stunts on roads, especially on highways and expressways.

Mr Kumar said, "Stunts have been performed by people on the National Highway and the Dwarka Expressway as well, and almost all of them have been arrested. We appeal to everyone not to perform any such stunts on cars or bikes. Such actions can put both your life and the lives of others in danger. If anyone is found performing a stunt or violating any traffic rules, Gurugram Police will take the strictest possible action against them."

Last week, a convoy of around 22 vehicles blocked a key intersection in Gurugram's Sector 108, allegedly to record content for social media. The incident occurred on the stretch connecting Sector 108 to the Dwarka Expressway, bringing traffic to a halt for over seven minutes.

Residents claimed the vehicles used illegal sirens, adding to the disruption. The gathering was not part of any authorised shoot. Following public outrage, Gurugram Police have booked the individuals involved and initiated action to seize the vehicles.

Before that, a group of men was filmed performing stunts on modified tractors in Gurugram's CyberHub, smashing traffic bollards and speeding through the area allegedly to create videos for social media.