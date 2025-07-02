Video: Men On Tractors Perform Stunts In Gurugram's CyberHub

A group of men were caught on camera performing stunts on tractors in Gurugram's upscale Cyber Hub area. The videos show the men recklessly driving tractors at high speed, smashing through plastic spring bollards installed for traffic regulation, and performing stunts to Haryanvi and Punjabi music.

They drove the tractors through the busy corporate district with no regard for traffic norms. Apart from endangering their own lives, they put pedestrians and fellow commuters at serious risk. The reckless stunt parade extended into Gurugram's posh DLF locality, where vehicle owners were seen swerving to avoid collisions.

The video shows them using two modified vehicles - a red Swaraj tractor with the name "Shera" painted on it, and a green tractor marked "Snipe". Multiple individuals were seen riding the vehicles while performing gestures and stunts in motion, seemingly for social media reels.

Men on tractors perform dangerous stunts in Gurugram's cyberhub. pic.twitter.com/4pA9KfvnWA — Medha Bhattacharjee (@Medhabh2907) July 2, 2025

In a more serious violation, they also took their stunt tractors onto the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, where such vehicles are explicitly prohibited. Witnesses said frightened drivers of other vehicles were forced to swerve out of the way, risking accidents.

This reckless behaviour comes after a hard-hitting observation by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which recently ruled that such public road stunts could amount to culpable homicide. In a December 2024 case, Justice Anoop Chitkara stated that individuals who perform stunts on public roads using modified vehicles, fully aware of the potential for fatal outcomes, cannot be excused as merely rash or negligent drivers.

"When someone does stunts on a public road, endangering public safety... the act would fall in the definition of culpable homicide," Justice Chitkara said, as per Live Law.

Yashish Yadav, President of the Dwarka Expressway RWA Association, called the act a dangerous trend fuelled by the race for social media likes and followers, as per Dainik Bhaskar. He urged the administration to take strong legal action to prevent such incidents in the future.