Scorpio, Thar, Fortuner: SUVs Block Busy Gurugram Road To Shoot Reels

A convoy of nearly two dozen vehicles, including a luxury convertible and multiple SUVs, blocked a key intersection in Gurugram's Sector 108 on Sunday evening. The group brought traffic to a halt for several minutes, allegedly to shoot social media content.

The incident took place near residential high-rises Shobha City and Experion Heartsong, on the stretch connecting Sector 108 to the Dwarka Expressway. Over a dozen vehicles, including a white Mercedes-Benz SLC convertible, Aston Martins, Toyota Fortuners, Mahindra Thars, Scorpios, and several hatchbacks, were involved. The scene was captured in a video later uploaded to social media.

The video showed two men standing on the seats of the Mercedes-Benz convertible with the roof down, while others filmed them from nearby vehicles. Several individuals were seen leaning out of sunroofs or standing on footrests, cheering as the convoy blocked the entire road.

Leading the convoy was a Mercedes-Benz SLC, seen in the video and priced at approximately Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Residents alleged that the vehicles were fitted with illegal sirens, which were blared throughout the stunt. The noise and obstruction reportedly brought traffic to a standstill for over seven minutes, disrupting commuters and residents trying to pass through the area.

The convoy was not part of any official shoot.

The caption of a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) read, "Aston Martin, sirens, and lawlessness on full display in Gurugram. 22 cars. Hooligans blocking a key road near Sector 108 for reel-making. Blared illegal hooters, disrupted traffic for over 7 minutes. Residents fuming. Not a film shoot-just another day of arrogance on wheels. Thankfully, police have booked the culprits and will seize all vehicles, including the Rs 4 crore Aston Martin."

"If your content disrupts public life, it's not a reel, it's a crime," the caption added.

Gurugram Police acknowledged the incident and said that the matter has been "forwarded to the concerned officer for necessary action."

Last month, a group of men was caught on camera performing dangerous stunts on modified tractors in Gurugram's upscale CyberHub area. The video showed them speeding through the busy corporate district, smashing plastic traffic bollards, and performing reckless manoeuvres to Haryanvi and Punjabi music, all allegedly for social media content.