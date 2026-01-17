Viral Video Shows Rajasthan Students Checking Answer Sheets, Prompts Action

A video of university students in Rajasthan checking exam papers has raised questions about the education system. In the clip, two students, reportedly from Ajmer's Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU), are checking answer sheets. They can be heard cracking jokes.

The video shows answer sheets from the second semester of the BA First Year. The subject is the History of India. The university logo, exam date and name of the subject are clearly visible in the clip. The answers written on the sheets match those of the exam held on November 12. NDTV could not independently confirm the authenticity of the clip.

Students Check Exam Paper In Rajasthan

A young man and woman are checking the answer sheets in the video, with a bundle of papers nearby and mocking the students by reading the answers out loud. At one point, the woman can be heard saying, “I won't give marks for answers written in bad handwriting.”

In another instance, the duo claimed that a student wrote only questions instead of answers. They also alleged that a student answered the same question on each page. They also claimed that a student answered question number 21, even though the paper only had 20 questions.

Later in the video, the woman said that she would not give any extra marks. She also claimed that some students had cheated on the paper and pointed out the same sentences being present in different answer sheets.

University Promises Action

The video has sparked controversy over the university's examination system. It has also raised questions over a confidential and fair evaluation process. After the video grabbed attention, the MDSU Examination Controller, Dr SK Taylor, said that the rules prohibited any examiner from showing the answer sheets. He explained that if the examiner showed the answer sheets to anyone else, the matter would constitute a serious indiscipline. The university has promised that it would take necessary action after an investigation into the matter.