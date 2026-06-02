Assam Student Called "Characterless" Over Outfit Choice, Internet Condemns Moral Policing

A video from Tezpur, Assam, has gone viral after a student alleged that she was publicly shamed by an elderly woman over her choice of clothing, sparking a wider debate on moral policing. The student, identified as Anushka Sharma, said she had travelled into town on her scooter to purchase materials for an upcoming practical examination when the incident occurred. According to her, an elderly woman began following her and making critical remarks about her appearance.

In the video, the woman can be heard objecting to Sharma's outfit and allegedly making personal remarks about her character. The woman allegedly labeled her as "characterless," claimed she was wearing "naked clothes" (lengta kapor), and asserted that girls like her "destroy society" and should not be allowed to live there.

Refusing to endure the harassment silently, Sharma stopped her scooter, pulled out her phone, and began recording the interaction. Sharma showed viewers her clothing - a standard black tank top paired with trousers, and demanded to know what was "bad" or inappropriate about it.

When the elderly woman continued to accuse her of exposing too much skin, Sharma hit back by pointing out the hypocrisy of the situation, noting that the elderly woman's own petticoat was visibly hanging beneath her nightgown.

Watch the video here:

The clip has since fuelled conversations about moral policing, particularly the scrutiny women often face over their clothing and personal choices in public spaces.

Many social media users came out in support of the student, arguing that clothing should not be used to judge a person's character. Several users said women continue to face unsolicited criticism and public scrutiny despite having the right to make their own choices about how they dress. The incident has also renewed discussions about personal freedom, bodily autonomy, and the pressures women encounter when navigating public spaces.

One user wrote, "The girl did nothing wrong. These older people should learn to respect other people. Harassing people in the name of society doesn't work anymore."

Another commented, "A girl's dress is her choice. Respect is our responsibility. Don't change her clothes—change your mindset." A third said, "This is so sad; people are still questioning a girl's attire and judging her character by it."

While most online reactions criticised the elderly woman's behaviour, a small minority of conservative users defended her actions, claiming that public attire should adhere strictly to traditional or conventional modesty standards.