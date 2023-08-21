ISRO Recruitment Test Cancelled After 2 From Haryana Caught Cheating

Two have been arrested for proxying for the actual candidates (Representational)

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) on Monday cancelled the test held a day ago to hire technical staff, after two men from Haryana were arrested for allegedly impersonating and cheating in the exam.

The VSSC, in a notification, said that the written tests to the posts of technician-B, draughtsman-B and radiographer-A held on August 20 at various centres in Thiruvananthapuram now stand cancelled.

"The revised schedule for the test will be informed to all the candidates through the VSSC website in due course. Inconvenience caused is regretted," the statement said.

The move comes after the Kerala Police caught two people red-handed at separate test centres as they cheated and arrested them.

On checking their identities, the police realised they were proxying for the actual candidates when their names did not match with those appearing for the exam.

Besides these two, four others from Haryana are in police custody for cheating.

The police launched a full-fledged investigation into the incident, had also urged VSSC to cancel the test.

As more than 400 candidates from Haryana had taken the test, there are suspicions over whether coaching centres may be involved. An investigating team will be sent to the state to collaborate with the state's police for the probe, the police had said earlier.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and various other provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act has been lodged against those arrested, the police said.

"The two arrested accused will also be charged for impersonating the actual candidates," they said.

The national-level recruitment test was held only in Kerala at 10 exam centres, the police added.