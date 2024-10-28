Advertisement

ISRO- Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre Hiring For 585 Apprentice Trainee Positions

ISRO- Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre: Candidates can apply online by visiting the Ministry of Education's NATS 2.0 portal at nats.education.gov.in.

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre: Eligible candidates are invited to a walk-in interview on October 28.

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), part of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has announced a recruitment drive for Apprentice Trainee positions. Eligible candidates are invited to a walk-in interview on October 28, 2024. Candidates can apply online by visiting the Ministry of Education's NATS 2.0 portal at nats.education.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 585 vacancies within the organisation.

Interview Details

The walk-in interviews will take place at the VSSC Guest House, located in the ATF area of Veli, near Veli Church, Thiruvananthapuram District, Kerala. They will start at 9.30am and run until 5pm.

Vacancy Details

  • Graduate Apprentice: 273 positions
  • Technician Apprentice: 312 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are advised to review the educational qualifications and age limits specified in the detailed notification available on the VSSC website.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their scores in the relevant examinations, with consideration for reservation categories. Apprentices will be inducted for the 2024-25 training positions strictly according to their ranking in the selection panel, contingent on vacancy availability and the panel's validity.

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

