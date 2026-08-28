Vijay's Surprise Jail Visit: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Meets Puzhal Inmates

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay continued his series of surprise inspections of government institutions on Friday, this time visiting Puzhal Central Prison outside Chennai, one of the largest prison complexes in India, and directly interacting with inmates.

During the inspection, Vijay reviewed basic facilities for prisoners, the quality of food, medical care, rehabilitation and vocational training, while also seeking feedback from inmates on their needs.

According to a Tamil Nadu government statement, Vijay inspected several facilities at Puzhal Central Prison-I, including the isolation ward, visitors' hall, hospital, drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre, classrooms, library and advanced computer training centre. He also visited the high-security block and execution area.

"The Chief Minister personally inspected the basic facilities provided to prisoners, the food being provided to them, medical facilities and the vocational centre, and enquired about the needs of prisoners," the statement said.

At the vocational centre, Vijay reviewed products made by inmates, including iron racks for storing vegetables, paper covers and office file boards. He also inspected products made at the handloom and tailoring sections and checked the quality of food served to prisoners.

The Chief Minister also spoke directly to prisoners, hearing their feedback and enquiring about their requirements.

He later inspected the M-3 Puzhal police station, where he sought details from the police inspector about its functioning and examined records. He also inspected the sub-inspector's room, computer room and prisoners' room.

The Puzhal inspection comes as Vijay has increasingly opted for surprise visits to government institutions and direct interaction with beneficiaries.

Around three months ago, he made a surprise visit to a government children's hospital after a woman sought his intervention through a social media video alleging unhygienic conditions. During that visit, he spoke to mothers and reviewed the situation first-hand.

He later made a surprise inspection of a government hostel for Dalit students, where he interacted with resident students and heard their concerns.

The latest visit to Puzhal adds to that pattern, with the Chief Minister personally checking facilities and seeking feedback from those directly dependent on government services.

The inspection was attended by senior officials from the Prisons and Correctional Services Department, including Additional Director General of Police Dr Sandeep Rai Rathore, Chennai Range Deputy Inspector General T Palani, Superintendent Krishnaraj and other senior government officials.