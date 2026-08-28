Nepal Tragedy Triggers Political Spat Between Ruling TVK, DMK In Tamil Nadu Assembly

Competitive politics over the Nepal tragedy played out in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday, with the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government and the opposition DMK sparring over the government's handling of the disaster that has left more than 80 people from the state unaccounted for.

The confrontation began when School Education Minister Raj Mohan attempted to make a detailed statement on the government's efforts to trace the missing pilgrims, even before the opposition's calling attention motions on the disaster were taken up.

The opposition objected, with DMK members questioning the decision to allow the treasury benches to speak ahead of their calling attention motion.

The Speaker, JCD Prabhakar, initially cited a precedent from the Karur tragedy during the previous DMK regime, when the then Chief Minister MK Stalin had made a statement. However, he later allowed the opposition's calling attention motions to be taken up first.

Defending his initial decision, the Speaker said, "It shouldn't be about who raises first as all are interested in people's issues."

The opposition stood its ground, with Leader of the House KA Sengottaiyan asking the Speaker to reconsider. Minister Raj Mohan too agreed to withdraw and allow the opposition to raise the issue first.

Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin sought to distinguish Thursday's proceedings from the Karur tragedy.

"Both can't be compared. It was the Chief Minister who made the statement then. Today, the Chief Minister isn't in the House," Udhayanidhi said.

He sought clarity on the number of Tamil Nadu pilgrims affected and rescued, the response to calls received on the government helplines and the steps being taken to locate those still unaccounted for.

"There is intense anxiety and panic among families who could not contact those affected," he said, also asking whether a special officer had been appointed and whether there were plans to travel to Nepal. He also referred to reports that retired High Court judge Justice Sivagnanam was among those affected.

Responding to the calling attention motion, Raj Mohan gave a detailed account of the government's efforts in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

He said 57 people from 10 districts of Tamil Nadu and three from Puducherry had travelled to Nepal for the Kailash Yatra. Twenty Tamil pilgrims were confirmed safe after taking refuge at an Armed Police Force camp, with efforts underway to bring them to Kathmandu through an alternative route.

The minister said there was a delay in obtaining information about the remaining 34 people from the group and that the government was closely monitoring their whereabouts.

In addition, Chennai-based Mahadev Kailash Yathira Agency had taken another 49 Tamil pilgrims to Nepal. The government was checking their whereabouts and travel plans, he said.

The exchange in the Assembly came as families across Tamil Nadu continued to remain anxious over the fate of those still unaccounted for, with the rescue operation emerging as a politically charged issue between the ruling TVK and opposition DMK.