"Now In A Different Era": Trustee On Being Blocked From Tata Sons Board

A trustee of Tata Group's charity arm has said its decision to vote him off the board of the $180-billion business empire it controls was "unprecedented" and signals a "different era", in the biggest boardroom rift to shake India Inc in years.

The discontent at Tata Trusts, a year after the death of family patriarch Ratan Tata, has fuelled fears of a repeat of a bitter 2016 public spat between the charity and Tata Sons that also hit the reputation of India's most revered conglomerate.

Tata Trusts has a stake of 66% in Tata Sons, which, in turn, oversees 30 firms in areas ranging from consumer goods to airlines, including global names such as Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Consultancy Services, and Tata Motors.

The disagreement in recent weeks concerns which trustees should sit on the board of Tata Sons, the general business direction taken by the group, and how to manage the planned exit of minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji, Reuters has reported.

ALSO READ | Tata Trusts Infighting Over Board Seats. NDTV Explains What Happened And Why

The trustees voted not to reappoint Vice Chairman Vijay Singh to the board of Tata Sons in September, laying bare a tussle among senior members of the powerful charity arm, which is led by Ratan Tata's half-brother Noel Tata.

"The idea of voting on any matter in Tata Trusts is unprecedented," Singh told the Indian Express newspaper in rare public comments from an insider at the firm that has always sought to stay out of the limelight.

"Ratan Tata was very firm that there should always be consensus and unanimity on issues ... and perhaps we are now in a different era."

Four trustees voted against Singh's continuance on the Tata Sons board for reasons that did not appear to have been spelt out, he added.

Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, which have not commented on the matter, did not respond to emails from Reuters seeking comments on Friday. Singh did not respond to text messages.

But two senior Indian ministers in a rare intervention this week urged Tata Trusts to resolve internal boardroom disputes.

A source with direct knowledge of the issues at Tata Trusts said on Friday there are two factions at the charity arm which disagree on a host of issues, one led by its Chair Noel Tata and the other by a trustee, Mehli Mistry.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity as the matter is private. How the individual factions line up on the issues at stake is not clear.

Mehli Mistry is a cousin of the late Cyrus Mistry, a former Tata Sons chairman who died in 2022. Their family firm Shapoorji Pallonji holds a stake of 18% in Tata Sons.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)