Tata Group Looking For New Chiefs For Air India, Air India Express: Report

The Tata Group has begun scouting for a suitable candidate to head Air India, as the tenure of the incumbent, Campbell Wilson, will end next year, sources have said.

Meanwhile, the Group is also looking to appoint a new Managing Director for its low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express. Aloke Singh, will also be completing his tenure in the current position in 2027.

"Both sides (Wilson and Tata Group) don't want a renewal (of the contract after 2027). So, it is but natural to go to the market to look for suitable candidates for the top job at Air India," said a source privy to the information.

There were no comments from the Tata Group on this issue in response to a PTI query.

Sources, however, said that it would take at least 3-6 months to finalise a suitable candidate for Air India, adding that if an overlap occurs, it would be good because the takeover would then become easier.

The final report on the Air India Boeing 787-8 crash at Ahmedabad is expected around June.

Significantly, Wilson was at Tata House on Monday to attend a scheduled meeting, sources said.

Wilson was appointed as Air India's CEO and MD in July 2022, following former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci's decision not to take up the top job in March 2022 amid a controversy.

Tata Group acquired Air India from the government in January 2022.

