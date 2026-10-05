Woman Caught Red-Handed Stealing Ghee And Refined Oil From Noida's DLF Mall

A woman was allegedly caught stealing ghee and refined oil from a store at DLF Mall of India in Noida after employees noticed her suspicious behaviour. According to videos circulating on social media, the incident reportedly took place on Sunday at the Le Marche store inside the mall in Sector 18. The woman had concealed jars of ghee and bottles of refined oil in her bag before attempting to leave the store. Employees noticed the alleged theft on camera and stopped her near the exit.

A video of the incident, shared in three parts on X, has gone viral on social media. The footage shows the woman being escorted inside the mall by two security guards while she kept her face covered with her phone. A man, apparently associated with the store, can also be seen confronting her as she is taken away.

According to claims made in the video, the woman had allegedly been visiting the store for over a month and was suspected of stealing items on multiple previous occasions. An employee said the staff had identified the alleged thefts with the help of CCTV footage.

The employee also alleged that the woman had previously taken ghee and other grocery products worth several thousand rupees. The footage shows him holding a bottle of oil and a jar of ghee while explaining how the woman was caught.

The footage has sparked discussion online, with social media users questioning why someone would steal everyday grocery products such as ghee and cooking oil, as she appears to come from a respectable family. Many speculated that she might be suffering from kleptomania - a mental health condition that causes an uncontrollable urge to steal. However, the circumstances behind the alleged thefts remain unclear.

What exactly happened?

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday evening when the woman visited the store with her husband. After shopping for some time, she headed towards the exit alone while her husband remained at the billing counter. A security guard stopped her for a routine bag check, but she refused and began arguing with the staff, prompting additional security personnel to intervene.

Store employees then reviewed the CCTV footage, which allegedly showed the woman placing a 1-kg pack of ghee and a 1-kg bottle of refined oil inside her bag. The staff took possession of the bag, and a female security guard escorted her back into the store. The two items were subsequently recovered from the bag, following which her husband was called from the billing counter. The couple were reportedly reprimanded by the store staff in front of other shoppers.

However, the matter was later resolved after she paid for the items. Both sides eventually reached an agreement, and the woman subsequently left the mall. It remains unclear whether the woman was formally accused of the earlier alleged thefts or whether any further action was taken against her.