Video: Violent Fight Breaks Out Between Tourists During River Rafting In Rishikesh

A video of a shocking altercation that erupted among tourists during river rafting in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, is going viral on social media. It showed groups of tourists violently thrashing each other with paddles in the middle of the Ganga River. The incident took place on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

"A violent scuffle broke out among rafters during river rafting in Rishikesh, yesterday," ANI wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

Uttarakhand | A violent scuffle broke out among rafters during river rafting in Rishikesh, yesterday. On the incident, SP Tehri Garhwal, Navneet Bhullar said that the police are investigating the incident after which a case will also be registered in this matter. pic.twitter.com/dRAs4MiUB9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 21, 2023

In the video, an individual is seen viciously attacking another with a rafting paddle, repeatedly striking them. In a desperate bid to escape the assault, three individuals are then seen jumping off the raft and plunging into the Ganga River.

Despite wearing life jackets, the dangerous fight took place amidst treacherous boulders, posing severe risks to the tourists and rafting guides.

On the incident, SP Tehri Garhwal, Navneet Bhullar said that the police are investigating the incident after which a case will also be registered in this matter. The exact cause of the brawl is not known.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, the video has been met with various reactions. Several users blamed the tourists for creating a ruckus.

"Who are these rascals ? Looks like they are gangsters got violent due to their rivalry," wrote one user. "This is the reality of tourists in every state they brings their filth in every tourist place," said another.

"It's a very shameful incident and must be enquired properly and stern action be taken against the erring person, to ensure non-repetation of such incidents. Uttarakhand is - Simply Heaven. There should not be any place for the violance, in the state," commented a third. "I am so grateful that I born in such a country of idiots and I am amongst them," sarcastically wrote fourth.

The video has accumulated more than 8,500 views.