Video: Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo, 70, Goes Skydiving In Australia

TS Singh Deo captured during skydiving

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo is being celebrated on the internet, thanks to one of his recent social media uploads. In it, the 70-year-old Congress leader is seen skydiving in Australia, much to the delight and surprise of his social media followers. Mr Deo – who is also the titular Maharaja of Surguja – is seen smiling during the dive while being accompanied by an experienced instructor.

The clip shared by the minister features him dressed in the specialised gear suited for the dive. Right before the dive, the clip shows an unfazed Mr Deo who is harnessed to his instructor and the parachute. We also see glimpses of the minister skydiving, with Mr Deo often turning to smile and show the thumbs-up sign to the cameras. After safely landing, Mr Deo is seen thanking the instructor and adding that he was already ready for an encore.

Sharing the clip, Mr Deo wrote, “There were no bounds to the sky's reach. Never! I had the incredible opportunity to go skydiving in Australia, and it was truly an extraordinary adventure. It was an exhilarating and immensely enjoyable experience.”

There were no bounds to the sky's reach. Never!



I had the incredible opportunity to go skydiving in Australia, and it was truly an extraordinary adventure. It was an exhilarating and immensely enjoyable experience. pic.twitter.com/2OZJUCnStG — T S Singhdeo (@TS_SinghDeo) May 20, 2023

In response to the video, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said in a tweet, “Waah Maharaja sahab! Aapne toh kamaal kar diya! Hausle yun hi buland rahein. Shubhkaamnaayein. (Wow Maharaja sahab. What an amazing feat. Just keep your spirits high always. Best wishes).”

Several Twitter users also praised the minister for proving that age is just a number. One user said, “Super... what courage and adventure! Age is just a number, you have proved again.”

Super... what courage and adventure! Age is just a number, you have proved again ???? — Dinesh Bhatt (OldId @bhattdinesh) (@dineshbhatt007) May 20, 2023



“And there is no age limit to what can be accomplished. Great going Sir,” another user wrote.

And there is no age limit to what can be accomplished. Great going Sir ???? — Rajeev Gupta (@rajeevg05) May 21, 2023

Mr Deo has been elected from Ambikapur, an assembly constituency from where he has won thrice since 2008.