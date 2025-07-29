A man was shot in the neck by unidentified bike-borne assailants late Sunday night and yet managed to ride his motorcycle to a nearby petrol pump to seek help. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district and was captured on camera.

The victim, Tajuddin alias Shanu, is a resident of Mallawan and a close aide of former municipal chairman representative Vishal Jaiswal. On Sunday, attackers opened fire on him, hitting him in the neck.

Despite the serious injury, Shanu did not lose consciousness. Bleeding and in visible pain, he rode his bike to a nearby petrol station. CCTV footage obtained by NDTV captures the sound of gunfire, followed by Shanu's screams.

At the petrol pump, he is seen staggering in, unable to properly park his bike, which he lets fall to the ground. Holding his neck, his shirt stained in red (presumably blood), he shouts into his phone, "Goli maar ke bhaag gaye" (They shot me and ran away).

He then lies down on the ground as bystanders watched.

Video: UP man shot in the neck, rides bike to petrol pump for help pic.twitter.com/P6XlHOhrr4 — Ankit Verma (@ankitverma1326) July 29, 2025

Later, locals transported him to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Mallawan. After initial treatment, he was referred to Lucknow in serious condition. Doctors later reported that he was stable.

Circle Officer of Bilgram, Ravi Prakash Singh, said police were alerted to the incident by the Mallawan police station. Teams have been formed to investigate the matter thoroughly, he said. He added that a forensic inspection of the crime scene has been conducted, and further legal procedures are underway.

A few years ago, a 29-year-old businessman from Navi Mumbai rode his motorcycle to a hospital after being stabbed in the neck. The incident happened in the Nerul area, where he got into an argument with his elder brother that reportedly turned violent. In the altercation, the brother allegedly stabbed him in the neck with a sharp object. The man began bleeding heavily, with blood soaking his shirt and dripping onto the ground. The knife narrowly missed a major artery, and he remained conscious. He then rode nearly 1.2 km to the nearest hospital for treatment.