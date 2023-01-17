Video: "My Brother..." - Minister Cries While Remembering Party Colleague

"There were attempts to attack me twice in the last 24 hours in Buxar", the Union Minister added.

Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey on Monday broke down while remembering Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha National Working Committee member Parshuram Chaturvedi, who died on Monday in Buxar.

"I just received news that my younger brother Parshuram Chaturvedi, who accompanied me in the hunger strike in support of farmers-related issues for the last three days in biting cold, died of a heart attack," the Union Minister said sobbing heavily in a press conference.

Earlier, during the press briefing, the Buxar MP alleged that there were attempts to attack him twice in the last 24 hours in Buxar.

"During my programme in Buxar, against the atrocities on farmers, some goons, just five to six feet away from me, came swinging their sticks in the air in an attempt to attack me, but my bodyguards and the police personnel caught three persons and saved me. If they hadn't caught them, I don't know what would have happened then," he said.

"Not only this, one person ran away with a country-made pistol wading through the police personnel, who were present in the line of duty. The police remained mute spectators," he added.

He said he wrote to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, and all the office bearers, and informed them about the incident.

"More importantly, when those policemen and the activists present there took those goons to the police station, surprisingly, to give protection to them, the police DSP there told our workers and PA that no problem, the minister is doing his work and the goons are doing their job. It is unfortunate to hear something like this from the Bihar DSP," he said.

He added that the three persons caught for attacking him were later released after being pressurised by some influential persons.

"I want to ask Nitish Kumar, why the criminals who were brought to the police station have not been arrested yet," he said, adding that he wants to ask under whose pressure they were released.

"There were attempts to attack me twice in the last 24 hours in Buxar", the Union Minister added.

