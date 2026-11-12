Video: Speeding Bus Causes Massive Pile-Up On Mumbai-Pune Highway

At least six people were injured after a speeding private travel bus rammed multiple vehicles on the old Mumbai-Pune highway on Thursday. The accident triggered a massive multi-vehicle pile-up and a traffic jam at Shilphata in Khopoli city.

The private bus reportedly lost control and mowed down a series of vehicles, including motorcycles, cars, jeeps, and auto-rickshaws. The impact of the collision left the drivers and passengers of several vehicles injured.

Several people were trapped inside crushed vehicles and had to be taken out.

The accident happened on the busy marketplace road in Shilphata and widespread panic in the area. It also resulted in a major traffic congestion, bringing movement on the highway link to a standstill.

Those injured were immediately taken to Khopoli Municipal Council Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Authorities fear that the number of casualties in the incident may go up.

The traffic police and locals rushed to the spot to rescue the injured people.

Further details including the cause of the accident are awaited.

(With inputs from Mehboob Jamdar)