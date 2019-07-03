Video Shows Teacher Threatening To Kill Student With Axe In J&K: Police

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law, police spokesman said. (Representational)

The police on Tuesday registered a case after an undated video surfaced showing a teacher of a private school from Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir allegedly threatening to kill a student with an axe.

A police spokesman said people who are believed to have knowledge about the incident are being questioned.

"Today a video was found circulating on social media, in which a young boy is seemingly held to the ground by a male person, who is holding an axe in another hand and threatening to assault him with it. It seems that incident has taken place at Future Education Institute Wagahat Magam," the spokesman said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law, the spokesman added.

The video shows a teacher, with an axe, threatening to "slaughter" the crying kid in the presence of other students if he does not improve his behaviour.

The students are not dressed in their uniforms and are wearing winter clothes like Pheran (traditional Kashmiri gown) and sweaters.

Social media users expressed outrage over the incident after the video went viral.

Officials of the education department said they are not aware of the video but will investigate the matter.

