Video: Resident vs Security Guard In Ghaziabad High-Rise Over Dog Litter

A resident hit the security guard of a high-rise society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district following an argument after the guard stopped the resident's dog from littering.

The incident occurred in Ghaziabad's Gaur Homes Elegant society. In the CCTV footage that has surfaced, the resident can be seen holding his dog on a leash and having an argument with the security guard and a few other people in the parking area of the society. The dog-owner then suddenly attacks the guard as another man tries to intervene. The guard can be seen fighting back and throwing a few punches to defend himself.

Both men were separated after more people intervened. The police have been informed and are currently investigating the matter.

In another incident related to dog owners, a video emerged from Gujarat's Rajkot, where a pet dog attacked a woman, but instead of helping her, the dog owner slapped the victim.

The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday at Surbhi Possible Flats on Rolex Road in the Kotharia area of Rajkot and was captured on CCTV camera.

As per local reports, the dog was owned by a woman named Payal Goswami. It moved fiercely towards another resident, Kiran Vaghela, while she waited for a lift. So far, it's not clear if the dog actually bit her.

The next frame shows her complaining to the man, who was with Goswami and was holding the leash, probably asking him to be careful.

But instead of helping Vaghela, the dog owner became agitated and slapped her. They also got engaged in a heated verbal exchange.

