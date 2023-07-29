Video: Lalu Yadav Is All Smiles As He Plays Badminton Months After Surgery

Lalu Prasad Yadav was away from Bihar for close to seven months.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav today posted a video on Instagram where his father and party patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav can be seen trying his hand at badminton.

In the short video, set to an old Hindi song that also features badminton, Lalu Yadav can be seen smiling after hitting the shuttle over the net.

"Didn't learn to fear, didn't learn to bow down.

Has fought, will fight, will not be afraid of jail and will win in the end," Tejashwi Yadav wrote in the caption, referring to his father's long legal battle in corruption cases, and allegations of the BJP using central probe agencies to silence him.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was away from Bihar for close to seven months, during which he underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore and convalesced at his eldest daughter Misa Bharti's house in Delhi.

Yadav senior returned to India in February this year after undergoing a kidney transplant surgery in Singapore in December last year. The RJD President was unwell and under treatment in Singapore.

Lalu Yadav, 75, was suffering from acute kidney complications and was advised a kidney transplant. Rohini, one of his daughters, came forward as a donor.

The transplant was done on December 5, last year. The former Bihar CM is serving jail sentences in a number of fodder scam cases, and is currently out on bail on medical grounds.