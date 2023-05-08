Video: Rahul Gandhi's Bengaluru Bus Ride On Last Day Of Karnataka Campaign

Rahul Gandhi taking a ride in a Bengaluru bus

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday interacted with college students and working women ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

The former party chief stopped for a cup of coffee at a 'Cafe Coffee Day' outlet on Cunningham Road. At a close-by Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus stop, he spoke to a bunch of college students and working women.

He then hopped on to a BMTC bus and interacted with women passengers to understand their vision for Karnataka, party leaders said.

"They candidly discussed topics including the rising price of essentials, 'Gruhalakshmi' scheme (Rs 2,000 per month for woman head of household) and the Congress' 'guarantee' of free travel for women in BMTC and KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) buses," they said.

The women told him about issues of transportation, and also price rise affecting their budgets.

Enjoyed a quintessential Bengaluru experience - a BMTC Bus ride with some incredible women of Karnataka.



We are committed to change their lives for the better with the 5 Congress Guarantees. pic.twitter.com/SwFCiFoqxS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 8, 2023

Mr Gandhi then got down from the bus at Lingarajapuram where he again spoke to women at the bus stop.

Mr Gandhi has addressed a series of election rallies in Karnataka. Today is the last day of campaigning. Counting of votes is on May 13.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)