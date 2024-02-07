Video: President Murmu Takes Ride In Delhi Metro, Interacts With School Students

This was the first time she took a ride in the metro after assuming the office of the president

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday took a ride in Delhi Metro, officials said. This was the first time President Murmu took a ride in the metro after assuming the office of the president.

The president, dressed in yellow saree, interacted with school students during her metro ride.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu takes a metro ride in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Elc2pdUmHJ — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu interacts with school students during her ride in the Delhi metro. pic.twitter.com/Lhs7K4sM1r — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

She travelled in Delhi Metro's Violet Line -- that runs between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) in Faridabad, the officials added.

