Video: PM Modi Shares Teaser Of 8th Edition Of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

The much-anticipated eighth edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, is set to return in a new and expanded format, featuring an array of distinguished experts and guests.

The 8th edition of PPC will begin on Monday at 11 a.m., where PM Modi will lead the gathering in sharing examination and stress management tips to students for overcoming exam-related anxiety.

Ahead of the PPC event, PM Modi on Sunday shared a 'teaser' of the event where he could be seen sharing light-hearted conversation with the students.

"Let's help our #ExamWarriors overcome exam stress. Do watch 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at 11 AM tomorrow, 10th February. #PPC2025," said PM Modi, in a reminder to students and parents through a social media post on X.

In the video, PM Modi could be seen giving lucid explanation on how a top-class batsman focusses only on the ball, while keeping everything aside.

A couple of participating students also showcased their skills with one showing flower clapping technique while the other reciting a couplet.

The 2-minute video clip concludes with students speaking in one voice, "Very excited for Pariksha Pe Charcha."

This year, the program will feature an impressive line-up of personalities, including spiritual leader Sadhguru, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, and Bhumi Pednekar, as well as sports icons Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Suhas Yathiraj.

Other notable guests include nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, entrepreneur Radhika Gupta, digital influencer Technical Guruji and other renowned personalities from diverse fields who will guide students on essential aspects of life and learning.

This year, 36 students from all states and UTs, have been selected from state/ UT board government schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sainik School, Eklavya Model Residential School, CBSE and Navodaya Vidyalaya.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' session on Monday will mark PM Modi's 8th edition of the initiative, which has already set records with over 5 crore participants from all the states and union territories of the country.

