PM To Discuss Exam Stress With 2,000 Students In ''Pariksha Par Charcha''

''Pariksha Par Charcha'': PM Modi will interact with 2,000 students, parents and teachers.

With less than two months to go for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with 2,000 students, parents and teachers in the capital today. This is the second edition of "Pariksha Par Charcha 2.0" where PM Modi will discuss ways to handle the exam stress.

The interactive session with the Prime Minister will be held at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi this morning.

For the first time, students from across the country will get a chance to participate in the event.

The participants also include college students from 24 states and Union Territories, according to a statement of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. 675 students from across the country have reached Delhi for the event.

There will be also a cultural programme where the winners of the Kala Utsav contest will participate. A short film by the Education Ministry will also be screened, highlighting the steps taken since last year's ''Pariksha Par Charcha'' to reduce examination-related stress.

"The arrangements are being made for live telecast of the programme on January 29 in all government and CBSE schools, higher education institutions and colleges of the country and abroad," said the ministry.