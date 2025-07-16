Video: Paraglider Crashes During Take-Off In Himachal, Gujarat Tourist Killed

A video of a paraglider crashing seconds after it took flight with a tourist from Gujarat and the paraglider pilot in Himachal Pradesh earlier this week surfaced on Wednesday.

Satish (27) died of grievous injuries while the paraglider pilot Suraj is still undergoing treatment.

The incident took place at Indru Nag Paragliding Site, near Kangra district's Dharamshala on Monday.

A 10-second video shows a staff member pushing the tourist and the pilot down a slope, for them to take flight. The paraglider crashes subsequently crashes during the take-off.

The incident took place two days before such adventure activities were suspended on June 15 in view of the monsoon season.

Satish was taken to Zonal Hospital Dharamshala and later referred to Tanda Medical College, where he died on Monday, police said.

The local station house officer (SHO) has been directed to investigate the case, with the tourism department officials also being asked to look into the matter, Kangra Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitesh Lakhanpal said.

In total, over 12 people have died while paragliding in Himachal Pradesh during the past 30 months. However, a majority of deaths were attributed to free fliers who venture into high-risk zones or inner valleys with little knowledge of topography and local wind conditions.