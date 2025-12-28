Video Shows Reckless Car Stunts In Delhi, Cops Respond

A group of men was captured on video performing reckless stunts on the streets of Delhi. The footage, widely shared on social media, also showed them racing at high speeds.

The video, reportedly filmed on the night of December 26, showed several men in four cars performing dangerous stunts, including standing out of sunroofs and screaming as the vehicles sped past.

The cars were also seen swerving and zigzagging through traffic while reportedly travelling from ITO towards Noida.

📍Delhi: Reckless driving on Ring Road from ITO towards Sarai Kale Khan.

Extremely dangerous driving, risking lives on a public road.

📹 10:44 PM | 26 Dec

Shared widely on X, the video also drew the attention of the Delhi Police.

“Thank you, Area Traffic Inspector has already been informed," they responded to a user who demanded action against the occupants.

Police are currently verifying the footage to identify the individuals involved.

Many users slammed the occupants and questioned their "common sense".

"Lives shouldn't be risked like this," said a user.

Earlier this month, a video went viral showing five boys performing a dangerous stunt on a single motorcycle on National Highway 9 in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. One boy dangled from the bike while another recorded the ride. The Pilkhuwa Kotwali police filed a traffic violation case and imposed a fine of Rs 31,000.

In Hapur, five boys created a so-called “world record” by riding together on a single bike. This stunt was done as a ‘celebration' of Traffic Awareness Month. The police issued a challan of ₹31,000.

But a serious question remains: if an accident had happened because of this, who… pic.twitter.com/tYo7Loe5pj — The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) December 24, 2025

In June, a man riding a Royal Enfield Bullet performed reckless stunts in front of a Delhi Transport bus in East Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, blocking its path and zig-zagging dangerously without wearing a helmet. The biker also attempted to hold the bus's side-view mirror while riding alongside it. The incident was recorded in an Instagram video.

Delhi Police traced the biker using the video and other information. The bike, over 15 years old, was still registered under the first owner and did not comply with anti-pollution norms, leading authorities to scrap it. Police urged bikers to follow road safety rules and avoid stunts that endanger lives.