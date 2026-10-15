'Will Return Money, Keep Car': Video Of Lucknow Man Who Fell From Lover's Flat

Lucknow businessman Shiva Sharma, who fell to his death from the fourth-floor flat of his girlfriend, Shraddha Dubey, was seen in an old video allegedly pleading with her that he would return the money within a month and, during that time, she could keep his car. The man's family has accused Dubey of murdering him.

"When will you return the money?" a female voice, apparently of Shraddha Dubey, asked Sharma in the video.

"Within a month," the man said, visibly dejected. "I can give it in writing," he said.

"...and till then, keep my car. I will take back the car after giving you the money," he added.

The man's family has accused Dubey of murdering Shiva Sharma, who owned a chain of restaurants in the city.

The businessman's mother, Ranjana Sharma, has alleged that Dubey had been threatening to circulate obscene videos of her son and defame him. She also claimed that her son had been subjected to physical violence during their relationship.

Also read: Make-Up Artist, Model: Who Is Shraddha Dubey, Accused Of Killing Boyfriend?

In the murder case, the victim's family has named Dubey, her sister Rashmi Dubey, a driver named Danish, an accomplice named Adil and other people.

Rashmi Dubey and the influencer are on the run.

Shraddha Dubey has released a video claiming that Shiva Sharma died by suicide.

"What have I done wrong? I have done nothing. Regarding the Shiva Sharma case, I wanted to clarify that it was not a murder - it was a suicide," the influencer said in the one-minute-long video.

"Please consider my current state; I am not in a good condition. I am not physically fit at this moment. I earnestly request that you stop linking my name to any high-ranking officials or politicians, as I have absolutely no involvement with them," she added.

Also read: "It Was Suicide": UP Influencer Accused Of Killing Boyfriend Releases Video

In another video, she detailed the alleged sequence of events that took place the day Shiva died.

"Then I called him twice from my number. He did not pick up the call at that time. Later, he called me around 2 AM. I asked him what happened...to which he asked me to meet him. We met, went to Peddler's Cafe where he ordered matcha for me and juice for himself," she said, adding that he had a "lot of beers" before meeting her.

"Later, both of us went to my place. While he drove my car, my driver took his car," she said.

She claimed her sister didn't know Shiva well and "has nothing to do with this case".

"Shiva's friends joined us - one of them was Ashwini Mishra and another named Harsh. We all went for a long drive...I spoke to Shiva, his mother, brother-in-law, and sister too that day," she said.

Also read: Influencer Accused Of Killing Lover Threatens To Die By Suicide In New Video

She claimed that the man had been depressed on October 9.

"I don't even know what it was. We woke up, made tea. Shiva went to the toilet. Usually, he would never close the main gate. But this time, he did. I asked my sister to go check up on him after a while. As soon as she opened the gate, he jumped from the balcony," she said.

She claimed that Shiva had had a loan of Rs 15-20 lakh and he would get calls from those to whom he owed money.

"Before meeting me, he had gone to Kedarnath or somewhere with his sister and brother-in-law. I have screenshots...It was clearly visible that Shiva had a lot of loans...around Rs 15 to 20 lakh. Whenever we were together, he used to get calls from debtors. He was so upset that he used to tell me that if he could not repay the loan, he would die by suicide. But I took his words lightly," she said.