Make-Up Artist, Model: Who Is Shraddha Dubey, Accused Of Killing Boyfriend?

Shiva Sharma, a 28-year-old man who owned a chain of restaurants, died last week in Lucknow after he allegedly fell from the fourth floor flat of his influencer girlfriend Shraddha Dubey.

The businessman's mother, Ranjana Sharma, has alleged that Shraddha Dubey had been threatening to circulate obscene videos of her son and defame him. She also claimed that her son had been subjected to physical violence during their relationship.

A murder case has been filed. The FIR names Dubey, her sister Rashmi Dubey, a driver identified as Danish, an associate named Adil and other unidentified individuals as accused in the case. Dubey and her sister are on the run.

According to Hazratganj Station House Officer Vikram Singh, the police have conducted raids at four locations across Lucknow, Sitapur, and Raebareli. Information regarding their contacts and potential hideouts is being gathered to track them down. If necessary, a police team may even travel to Nepal in search of Shraddha Dubey.

Rizwan, an old acquaintance of Shraddha, claimed during police questioning that he had driven both sisters to Rupaidiha, near the Nepal border. The police are working to piece together the details of the sisters' escape.

Several other aspects - such as the nature of the relationship between Shiva and Shraddha, discussions regarding marriage, past criminal cases, and a dispute over a chain-bracelet - are also under investigation.

Who is Shraddha Dubey?

Shraddha Dubey, who is known as a makeup artist, model, and social media influencer, separated from her husband a few years ago and moved to Lucknow. She has a son, who reportedly lives with his father. Shraddha had been married for about 10 years.

While in Lucknow, Shraddha established connections within the glamour and social media circles. The police are investigating aspects related to her personal contacts, relationships, and financial dealings.

Shiva Sharma and Shraddha Dubey met at a club about six months ago, say reports. Shiva had been living in Shraddha's flat for approximately four months, police confirmed. The last time Shiva visited his family home in Aliganj was on the 13th, to mark his father's death anniversary.

Shiva's mother has claimed that Shraddha's behaviour began to change once discussions about marriage began. She further claimed that Shiva was serious about the relationship, but the two did not share the same vision regarding their future and marriage.

The police are now investigating when the dispute between them began and whether the escalating tension in the relationship had any connection to the incident.

The family has also alleged that Shraddha used to threaten to implicate Shiva in a case involving the theft of a chain and a bracelet. According to the family, these pieces of jewelry were valued at approximately ₹6 lakh, and Shraddha claimed they had been gifted to her by a high-profile individual.

The police investigation has yet to clarify the exact nature of the dispute regarding the jewelry, whether there were threats to implicate Shiva in a case, and whether these events had any connection to his death.

(With inputs from Vivek Shahi)