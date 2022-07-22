1 Detained After Video Of Kissing Students Goes Viral In Karnataka: Police

The students were reportedly holding a kissing competition, police said. (Representational)

A video of a young boy and a girl, both students of a reputed college engrossed in kiss at a private apartment here has gone viral on social media, embarrassing college authorities and the parents in the city.

The two students, both in their uniforms, are seen kissing in the video while their friends are cheering them. The students were reportedly holding a kissing competition, police said.

The boy who made the video has been detained for questioning, the sources said.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the incident had taken place six months ago at a private flat. One of the students put the video on WhatsApp a week ago, which then became viral.

The college authorities have warned the students and suspended them. Neither the college authorities nor the parents have so far lodged any complaint with the police, the commissioner said.

Police will verify whether the students had used drugs while holding the kissing competition, he said.

