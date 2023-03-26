Video: Nigerian Man Jumps From Building In Delhi After Learning About Parents' Death

The incident took place on March 18 in Delhi's Nihal Vihar area.

A video of a Nigerian man jumping from the second floor of a house building in Delhi is going viral on social media. In the clip, the man, identified as 37-year-old Ndinojuo, is seen shouting while dangling from one of the floors of a residential building in Delhi's Nihal Vihar area. He is seen hanging from the railing of a balcony, before losing his grip and falling down.

The incident took place on March 18. According to eyewitnesses, after Mr Ndinojuo fell from the building, a man immediately reached to help him. However, the 37-year-old foreigner caught hold of the man and refused to leave him.

A viral video showed the helper struggling to free himself from the clutches of the Nigerian national. During this time, people surrounding them are also seen kicking and thrashing the foreigner with sticks in a bid to help the man.

The Nigerian national was later picked up by the police and taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. Mr Ndinojuo sustained minor injuries and fractured his leg.

In a statement to the cops, he revealed that he jumped from the building after learning about his parents' death in Nigeria. He stated that he was in shock and in depression after finding out about the tragic news.

At present, the police are investigating the matter.