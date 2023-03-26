Bhojpuri Actor Found Dead In UP Hotel, Cops Suspect Suicide: Reports

Varanasi:
The body of a well-known Bhojpuri model-turned-actor Akanksha Dubey was found in a hotel in Varanasi on Sunday, with the police suspecting the 25-year-old died by suicide, news agency ANI reported.
The police said they have sent the body for a post-mortem.
"The prima facie report suggests it might be a case of suicide. But we have to wait for the post-mortem report to be sure of the cause of the death," a senior police officer said.
Akanksha Dubey was found hanging in the room, according to ANI.
She had worked in Bhojpuri cinema, music, and films. Akanksha Dubey had a huge following on Instagram and her videos were quite popular.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)