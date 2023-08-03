Video: NCC Cadets, Face Down In Puddle Amid Rain, Thrashed By Senior

The video of a senior beating NCC members in Thane has gone viral

Some eight young men were seen in a push-up position in a puddle amid rain. Instead of using their hands for support, they pinned their head in the muddy soil. A man holding a stick stood behind them. Then whack, he hits all of them one by one, whack, whack.

A video of this incident involving members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in training has been shared widely on social media. It happened at the NCC training in Bandodkar College in Thane, adjoining Mumbai.

The man holding the stick in the video has been identified as a senior NCC cadet. He hit the NCC cadets on their backs for not being able to carry out his challenging drill.

Some of the cadets were seen crying due to the beating. A student of the college took the video from behind a window.

College principal Suchitra Naik said they have taken the matter seriously. "We will not tolerate such behaviour," she said, adding action will be taken against the senior student.

"He is an NCC student. Action will be taken. But I would also like to tell that a lot of good work has been done here by the NCC," she said.

"NCC training has been taking place here for almost 40 years. This incident happened in the absence of the teacher. It is evident from the act that what the student did, only mentally ill people can do," the principal said.