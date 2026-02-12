Indian Army NCC Special Entry 124th Course 2026: Registration Starts Feb 13

The Indian Army is set to open applications for a new opportunity for young NCC candidates who want to join as officers. The NCC Special Entry Scheme 124th Course will begin its online registration process on February 13, 2026. The course is scheduled to commence in October 2026.

A total of 76 vacancies have been announced for unmarried male and female candidates, including wards of battle casualties of Army personnel. Eligible candidates who hold an NCC 'C' Certificate and meet the required educational qualifications will be able to apply through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. There will be no written examination under this entry, as candidates will be shortlisted directly for further stages. Interested applicants must submit their forms before the closing date of March 16, 2026.

The online application process will begin on February 13, 2026, and will continue until March 16, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete their registration well in advance without waiting for the deadline.

Of the total 76 positions, 63 positions are reserved for NCC male candidates and 5 positions for NCC female candidates. Seven positions are reserved for male and one position for female candidates for dependents of martyred soldiers.

Eligibility and Age Limit

Candidates must be between 19 and 25 years of age as of July 1, 2026. Candidates must have been born between July 2, 2001, and July 1, 2007, both dates inclusive.

Applicants must possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university with at least 50 percent marks. Students in the final year can also apply if they have obtained at least 50 percent marks in the first two or three years of their degree course.

Selection and Application Process

No written examination will be conducted for this admission. Applications will be shortlisted, and selected candidates will be invited for a Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. Candidates who qualify the SSB interview will undergo a medical examination. The final merit list will be prepared based on their performance at the SSB and medical fitness.

To apply, candidates must register on the joinindianarmy.nic.in website, fill in the required information, upload the required documents, and submit the application form online. It is important to read the official notification carefully before applying.