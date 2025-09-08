Video: Masked Thieves Rob Jewellery Shop In Jharkhand, Thrash Staff

Five armed and masked robbers carried out a heist at a jewellery shop in Jharkhand, decamping with gold, silver and cash. They also attacked the owner and staff at the store.

The incident occurred at a jewellery shop in Ramgarh on Sunday evening.

CCTV footage of the robbery, now circulating on social media, shows five men entering the shop. As they began the loot, the staff tried to intervene. The robbers, including one with a pistol, assaulted the staff.

In the clip, two of the five robbers were seen wearing helmets, two others had masks, and another, in a cap, had a firearm. The robbers fled with the day's sales, estimated at around Rs 2.5 lakh cash, along with gold and silver items.

During the robbery, the shop owner Ashish tried to confront the five men, pushing them out of the shop but was outnumbered.

Ashish described the incident, saying, "I was sitting in the shop when five robbers entered and started vandalising the place and attacking people. All of them were carrying pistols."

"When I tried to resist, they struck me on the head with the butt of a pistol and also fired several rounds. After that, they fled with the jewellery and the day's sales," he added.

The police, informed about the incident by locals, arrived at the scene and examined CCTV footage. They have launched efforts to identify and apprehend the robbers using CCTV footage.

In a similar incident last month, six armed robbers targeted a jewellery shop in Hyderabad's Chandanagar, minutes after the store opened. They even fired a bullet that struck the deputy manager's leg.