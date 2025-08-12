Hyderabad Jewellery Shop Robbed In Broad Daylight, Deputy Manager Shot

A daylight robbery attempt at the Khazana jewellery shop in Hyderabad's Chandanagar sent shockwaves through the city today, as a gang of six armed robbers reportedly fired gunshots inside the store.

According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, the incident took place today at 10:35 am, just few minutes after the shop opened for business.

CCTV footage from the store captured visuals of the gang in action. The suspects are believed to have arrived on motorcycles, with only a few of them wearing masks.

Two members of the gang were reportedly armed and fired two rounds. One of the bullets struck the deputy manager in the legs and he has since been hospitalised.

Amid apparent confusion and panic, the robbers hastily grabbed some silver ornaments before fleeing the scene.

The Cyberabad Commissioner told NDTV a high alert has been issued to all bordering districts to aid in the search for the culprits. To track down and apprehend the suspects, the Cyberabad Police Commissioner has formed 10 special teams.

The police are analysing the CCTV footage to identify the members of the gang and are also checking other video surveillance in the area to trace their escape route and vehicle. The gang members reportedly spoke in Hindi, the commissioner told NDTV.