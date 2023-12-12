Video: Man's Dangerous Stunt On Delhi's Signature Bridge Knocks Down Cyclist

The police is currently investigating the case.

In the age of social media, influencers, and content creators are often seen recording short videos or Instagram reels in public. In an attempt to go viral, several people are also seen engaging in rather risky feats, putting the lives of others in danger. One such video has surfaced on social media showing a man performing a dangerous road stunt on Delhi's Signature Bridge that ended up injuring a cyclist.

The video opens to show a man swinging from a speeding autorickshaw and touching the vehicles that are passing by him on the busy road. Meanwhile, his friends on motorbikes are busy filming his reckless stunt. He then collides with a cyclist and knocks him down, leaving him injured.

It is not clear when this video was shot, but the police are currently investigating the case.

Meanwhile, internet users slammed the reckless stunt and demanded strict punishment for the person.

One person wrote, ''File a complaint against autorickshaw driver.'' Another commented, ''Police should take strict action against such kind of people.''

A third said, ''Some people do anything for content.''

The Signature Bridge, which has a 675-meter-long cable-stayed section, is built over the Yamuna River and reduces the travel time between north and northeast Delhi. It was inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 4, 2018. It took almost eight years to build the boomerang-shaped bridge which gives a panoramic view of the city. The bridge also has designated selfie spots for tourists.

The bridge was first approved in 1997 after a school bus fell off the narrow Wazirabad bridge into the Yamuna, killing 22 children.