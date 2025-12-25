Video: Man Falls From 10th Floor, Cheats Death As Leg Gets Stuck 2 Floors Down

He was sleeping in his 10th-floor flat and turned, falling straight out of a window to what would have been certain death. Fortunately for him, his leg got stuck in the grille of a flat two floors down. What followed was an hour-long ordeal, but a coordinated effort by fire officials, involving ropes and safety belts, ensured he was pulled to safety.

Around 8 am on Wednesday, 57-year-old Nitinbhai Adiya was sleeping near a window in his house in the Times Galaxy building in Surat's Jahangirpura when he fell out. The fall was arrested by a grille on the eighth floor, where his leg got stuck.

Videos show Adiya hanging upside down, with his leg painfully wedged into the grille box from the top.

Fire brigade officials were informed by Adiya's neighbours, and teams from three fire stations - Jahangirpura, Palanpur, and Adajan - rushed to the spot. To ensure his leg could be freed, rescue personnel secured him from a higher floor using ropes and a safety belt.

In the videos, fire officials and residents can be seen holding a safety net below while efforts are being made to free Adiya. The relief is palpable when he is finally pulled in.

The 57-year-old was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

(With inputs from Mahendra Prasad)