Video: Man Dies After Bike Collides With Speeding SUV In Tamil Nadu

The accident was caught on CCTV.

A 23-year-old man riding a two-wheeler was killed after a speeding SUV hit him on the Salem-Chennai highway in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district. The accident, which took place on Monday, was caught on CCTV camera installed in the area. The biker was flung into air after being hit by Ford EcoSport while making a U-turn at Chinna Salem, but the motorcycle was dragged for several metres.

The police identified the biker as Muthusamy from Madhavacheri village and said the accident took place as he was returning after purchasing groceries. "The biker did not notice the seeding vehicle as he made a U-turn. The SUV was overspeeding. Muthusamy was not wearing a helmet," a police officer told NDTV.

Venkatesan, the driver of the car, was arrested and subsequently released on bail. He is from Puducherry.

The police, meanwhile, said that an investigation is underway.

In September, Two women software professionals were killed when they were hit by a speeding car while crossing the road on Chennai's IT corridor.

S Lavanya and R Lakshmi, both 23, worked as analysts at HCL State Street Service. They were on their way home when a Honda City rammed them.

The driver, Motheesh Kumar, was arrested. A senior police official had told NDTV at that time that he was driving the sedan at a very high speed.