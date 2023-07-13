Video: Man Arrested For Doing Cartwheels At Railway Platform In Bihar, Internet Divided

He performed the stunt at railway platform of Bihar's Manpur junction.

In an attempt to garner social media likes, several people are seen engaging in stunts and rather risky feats. One such video has surfaced online which shows a young man performing cartwheels at the railway platform of Bihar's Manpur junction. The official handle of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) shared the video on Twitter and informed that the person has been arrested for creating a nuisance.

In the video, the young man is seen showing off his acrobatic skills as he executes cartwheels while other passengers stare at him in astonishment.

“A young man who gained fame for his reckless stunts at Manpur Junction, was arrested by #RPF for creating nuisance and unauthorised entry. We hope this will serve as a lesson for others who put their lives at risk for likes and shares in social media. #SafetyFirst,” the RPF wrote as they shared the video.

The tweet, however, sparked a debate among internet users. Though a majority of users didn't support the stunt, they felt that arresting him was a bit harsh and that he should have been given a warning or counseling instead. Many, meanwhile, supported the action taken against him.

One user wrote, ''Good work RPF. Railway stations are meant for safe travel with family and friends. However, many unauthorized people are often seen moving around various stations, specially in the Mumbai Suburban area. Pl take action against them too.''

Another commented, ''Arrest ? Councelling would have been enough, he didnt harm anyone, i mean he is just a kid.'' A third said, ''I don't see any nuisance created by the person in this video. Railway platform looks quite empty. It's not that he is causing inconvenience to passengers. If this was done in a crowded station, it can be understood but not here.''

A fourth added, ''Sir Rather than arrest there must be a mandatory community service like sweeping the station premises two hours before school/college time and two hours in evening after school/college time.''

A fifth reiterated the same and wrote, ''Place was wrong as it might could lead to any mishappening but we should give warning & guidance to him and boost his moral as he is very Young Talented bacha who can represent in athletics if he gets right mentorship as per shared video.''

Yet another added, ''Arresting him is too much, he should be let off with a warning. If you have to arrest, then arrest criminals who steal mobile phones or valuables of passengers.''