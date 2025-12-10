Video: Mamata Banerjee Tears Centre's Note, Says Funds Being Used As Weapon

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday tore up a note outlining new MGNREGA norms at a public meeting here, calling it a "valueless and insulting" diktat and vowing that the state would run its own work scheme without seeking "Delhi's charity".

Addressing a TMC rally at the Ras Mela ground here, Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP-led central government of using funds as a weapon against Bengal and throttling rural welfare programmes out of "jealousy and hatred." Referring to a letter received from the Centre two days ago, she said it imposed "absurd and restrictive" conditions, including submission of a quarterly labour budget and mandatory training before employment.

"Day before yesterday, we received a letter stating that starting December 6, we must submit a quarterly labour budget. They have imposed a restrictive condition. But where is the time to show it? This is December, and the election is due early next year. Then they said training has to be provided," she said.

"When will you train and when will you give the jobs? I say this piece of paper is valueless. We will come back to power. Under Karmashree, we are giving 70 days of work. We will increase it to 100 days. We don't want your mercy. That is why I am tearing the note. I feel it is disrespectful," Mamata Banerjee told the gathering.

Framing the confrontation as a battle for dignity and federal rights, Mamata Banerjee said, "Bengal has never bowed its head and never will. Bengal knows how to walk with its head held high".

She claimed that large funds remained pending from the Centre under the rural jobs scheme.

"The central government has stopped MNREGA. Even the High Court has given an order in our favour. Our party members went to Delhi to protest. Cases were filed against each protesting MP. The train that we booked was cancelled. A half-minister gave us a time to meet but did not turn up. Till 2021, we were number one in MNREGA, Awas Yojana and rural road development. They have stopped all of these out of jealousy and hatred," she alleged.

"We have not received Rs 51,627 crore for MNREGA. They have kept this money hidden. Just before the polls, they will say they have released the money, but then there won't be any time left to carry out development work. Even if they give it in December, the financial year will end in March, leaving us no time to work," she said.

On social security, the chief minister highlighted reforms under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.

"We have made a new rule that you do not need to apply for old-age pension separately. Those who have enrolled for Lakshmir Bhandar will get the benefit. From the age of 25 till the end of life, you will get the benefit. You don't need to enrol again," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)