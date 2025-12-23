Video: Madhya Pradesh Minister Finds New Road Crumbling Under Her Feet

During a Sunday inspection of Madhya Pradesh's Raigaon constituency, state minister Pratima Bagri slammed the Public Works Department (PWD) after a newly renovated road crumbled beneath her feet.

The Minister of State for Urban Development expressed strong displeasure over the substandard construction of the Podi-Mankhari road in Kothi tehsil in Satna.

A video of the incident - showing the asphalt peeling away under the minister's foot - quickly went viral, prompting immediate administrative action.

The minister termed the road's condition "unacceptable," directing the immediate cancellation of the contractor's licence and seeking strict penalties against the responsible agency.

Following a formal complaint and a proposal by PWD Executive Engineer BR Singh on December 21, the Divisional Superintending Engineer in Rewa, KK Lakshya, cancelled the registration of contractor Rajesh Kumar Kaila for one year.

The contractor is also barred from participating in government contracts during this period.

This administrative crackdown comes as the minister faces heat from separate cases involving her family.

Earlier this month, Satna police arrested her brother, Anil Bagri, for alleged involvement in a marijuana smuggling operation.

Authorities recovered 46 kg of marijuana, valued at approximately Rs 9.22 lakh, hidden in paddy sacks at the residence of a co-accused, Pankaj Singh.

These arrests follow the recent detention of the minister's brother-in-law, Shailendra Singh, in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, with 10.5 kg of marijuana. Shailendra is currently jailed in Banda under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and was previously arrested in Satna for his alleged role in a Rs 5.5 crore narcotic cough syrup racket.