Video: Iron Rods, Stones Fly As Karnataka College Students Assault Juniors

Twenty-three students of a college in Karnataka have been named in a police complaint on charges of ragging, assault, vandalism and robbery.

Midun Madhavan, Head of Admissions at Akash Group of Institutions, filed a case at Bengaluru's Devanahalli police station alleging that senior students of the institutions were ragging first year students and threatening them for the past two days. He alleged that the students from various departments, including MIT, BPT, Nursing, Diploma, AHS and B.Pharm, had been harassing BBA and BCA students. The first year students were allegedly being forced to bring drinks and cigarettes, carry bags and follow other instructions.

Madhavan also alleged in his complaint that on January 15 around 5 pm, senior students assaulted junior students, while after forcing them to bring cigarettes and drinks. Later that evening, when Madhavan and others went to a tea stall behind the college campus to question the accused, the senior students turned aggressive, and assaulted him and others using ron rods, wooden sticks and stones, causing injuries. In the fight, a CCTV of which has also surfaced, a car was also damaged.

One of the senior students Bilal allegedly snatched a gold chain weighing about 32 grams from one of the victims and issued threats to junior students to obey senior students' instructions, as per the complaint.

The students named in the complaint are Bilal, Jiril, Mishal, Arjun, Antony, Edrin, Saran, Adman, Noel, Baishudhen, Afail, Shiyas, Nishad, Junaid, Jainel, Shameel, Shanni, Shuhaib, Binto, Sabith, Adithyaraj, Mubashir and Naveen, apart from other unidentified persons. Several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 have been invoked against them.