Video: Iron Pillar Collapses In Middle Of Busy Karnataka Road

The iron pillar collapse in Hubballi was caught on video

Several motorists and vehicles had a narrow escape as an iron pillar grid collapsed in the middle of a busy road in Karnataka, showed a video, raising questions on the quality of infrastructure in the state.

The incident was reported from Hubballi, the commercial hub of Karnataka, this afternoon around 12:30.

The pillar, supporting an overhead railway bridge, can be seen tilting and then collapsing all at once, missing a water tanker and a motorist, showed the video. No one was harmed.

"Height gauge has been installed with a vertical clearance of 4.2m for protecting the Railway bridge no 253. It is suspected that some vehicle had hit the height gauge in the preceding nights and the structure had got further weakened and due to vibrations of road vehicles, the structure tilted on one side and subsequetly fell down," the south western railway said in a statement.

"The structure has been removed and new height gauge shall be provided. Further, rumble strips and additional signages shall be provided on the road immediately," it added further.