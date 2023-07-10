Video: Indian Army Contingent Preps In France For Bastille Day Parade

Yesterday, the Indian Tri services contingent held practice sessions in France for the parade.

As the Indian Army contingent is set to participate in Bastille Day celebrations in France, the preparations of the troops are in full swing.

During the preparations of the Indian Army Contingent in France today, the Chief of Defence Staff of France, Gen Thierry Burkhard and Military Governor of Paris, Lt Gen Christophe Abad, took the salute from the Indian contingent.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Army posted a video of the marching contingent and wrote, "Participation of the Indian Armed Forces Contingent is testimony to more than a Century old affiliation and the bond between both the Armies and the Nations."

"It reminds us of the valour & courage of the Indian soldiers on the French soil during the World Wars," the Indian Army tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend this year's parade as the guest of honour at the invitation of France's President Emmanuel Macron.

The tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces marching alongside their French counterparts left for France on Thursday. The Bastille Day Parade will witness a 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces marching alongside their French partners, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Fete Nationale Francaise is celebrated on July 14 or the National Day in France. It is also known as Bastille Day as this day is the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille in 1789 during the French Revolution.

The Ministry further stated that the association of the Indian and the French Armies dates back to World War 1. Over 1.3 million Indian soldiers participated in the war and almost 74,000 of them fought in the muddy trenches to never return again, while another 67,000 were wounded. Indian troops valiantly fought on French soil also.

This year, both countries are celebrating 25 years of Strategic Partnership. The armies of both countries have been participating in joint exercises and sharing their experiences. Over the years, India and France have become reliable defence partners.

