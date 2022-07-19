Video: Girl Asks Eknath Shinde If He Would Take Her To Guwahati. His Reply

Eknath Shinde asked the girl if she wanted to visit Kamakhaya Temple in Guwahati.

A video of an interaction between Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and a girl at his Nandanvan bungalow in Mumbai is being shared widely on social media, where the girl asks him for advice on how to become a chief minister.

Annada Damre, the girl in the video, asked him if she could become the chief minister by helping flood-affected people "like he did". She asked, "When there was a flood in Assam, you waded through waters to help people. Can I become the Chief Minister by helping flood-affected people?"

#WATCH | After meeting Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his Nandanvan bungalow in Mumbai, a girl Annada Damre requested him to take her to Guwahati during Diwali vacation and also asked if she could become the CM by helping flood-affected people just like he did?



(Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/WSdUN16jHq — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

Eknath Shinde, humouring her, said, "Yes, you can definitely become the chief minister. We will pass a resolution on this."

Annada then asked Mr Shinde to promise to take her to Guwahati during Diwali this year. "Sure, we will go. You want to visit Kamakhaya Temple in Guwahati?" Mr Shinde asked. Annada said yes.

Mr Shinde then turned to his aides in the room and remarked, "The girl is very smart."

Last month, Eknath Shinde led a rebellion with at least 39 Shiv Sena Members of Legislative Assembly which ultimately forced former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to step down.

The Eknath Shinde-led camp arrived at Guwahati on June 22.

Eight days later, Mr Shinde and his deputy, the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, took oath on June 30.