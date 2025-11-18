Video: Gang Of 8 Attack Man With Swords, Sickle In Thane

A man was fatally attacked by a gang of eight with sharp weapons, including swords and a sickle in what is suspected to be the case of an old rivalry. The incident, reported from Ambernath in Thane district of Maharashtra, was recorded on CCTV installed inside the shop.

The victim, Sudhir Omprakash Singh, had gone to a nearby automobile repair shop or garage to get a broken part of his car repaired. It was then that the attackers allegedly cornered Singh and attacked him.

According to the CCTV footage, Sudhir is seen running into the workshop and picking up a piece of metal. Before he can defend himself, a group of five men, armed with weapons, enter the shop one after another and start beating Singh. One of the attackers picks a tiny stool from the floor and throws it at Singh while others beat him with swords and a sickle.

Singh takes shelter at the corner of the shop and falls on the floor while the attackers take turns and unleashing their wrath.

After nearly a minute and a half of non-stop beating, one of the attackers forces his accomplices out of the shop. They break Singh's scooter before fleeing on motorbikes.

Singh suffered serious injuries to his back, arms, and legs in the attack. He was admitted to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar.

A case has been registered at the Ambernath West Police Station, and the police have intensified the search for the gang of attackers.

